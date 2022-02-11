DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to respond to a fan who praised him amid his exploitation accusations

Madumane shared that everyone in the music industry thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano back when they were not popular among the fans

Some peeps applauded the Izolo hitmaker for opening up the industry while others asked him why he's allegedly not taking care of his artists

DJ Maphorisa has shared that some of his music peers thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano. The star took to social media to react to a fan amid his exploitation accusations.

DJ Maphorisa responded to a fan amid exploitation accusations. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Many artists have slammed Phori for not crediting them for hits they produced under his label, Blaqboy Music. Some have alleged that Phori has not been paying them for their work.

The Izolo hitmaker took to Twitter recently to respond to a fan who praised Phori for pushing the yanos before major labels jumped on the bandwagon.

The tweep gave Madumane his flowers for opening up the industry to Amapiano artists when the movement was just starting out. ZAlebs reports that Phori wrote on Twitter:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Life nje will test how strong [you are[. Everyone thought I was crazy kante ke Khanda Shisa (but I was headstrong)."

Peeps took to his timeline and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some praised him while others slammed him for allegedly exploiting young artists.

Shadwoolie:

"We are not interested in that. Why aren't you taking care of your artists??"

RenaaeSogo:

"Those not happy should go open their own labels and leave Phori alone. Abo Busta are doing it on their own mos."

Sambulo_Ettos:

"We can hear the music and see the work, but why ama artists aint't taken care of?"

Ceedoscedrick:

"You deserve your flowers."

Ja213j:

"I salute you, Phori."

Nasty C shares teaser for his upcoming single

Legit.ng earlier reported that SA rapper, Nasty C revealed that he is dropping a new single titled Stalling and fans are excited about the announcement.

The award-winning rapper has been missing on the music scene since he dropped his album Zulu Man With Some Power.

News about Stalling comes two days after Nasty C shared photos from a Matrix-inspired photoshoot that left fans with more questions about the new project.

Source: Legit.ng