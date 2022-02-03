Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage stirred major reactions online after one of her training videos emerged

The singer shared a video of herself undergoing boxing training and she seemed so good with the punches

Fans have reacted massively to the video, most of them wonder if there's an upcoming war as they also dragged Wizkid into the conversation

Female singer, Tiwa Savage is not joking about getting her body goals and fitness as she sparked major talking points on social media.

The Somebody Son crooner took to her Instagram story channel to share a video of herself throwing punches as she undergoes boxing training.

Tiwa Savage starts boxing training. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa engaged her trainer in the boxing rout and bounced like a professional while throwing nice punches at him.

The mother of one attempt at maintaining a very good body shape got the attention of her fans as she looked sporty in the video she posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerian have reacted to Tiwa Savage's video, while some of them wonder whether a war is coming, some called out Wizkid for not joining the trend.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Just_mezie:

"Wetin concern Machala with getting that body."

Clear_stretch_marks:

"Be like war go start soon this one everyone is training ."

Ambitious_ice:

"Na Big wiz remain like this hahaha."

Victor.ubabike:

"She dey train to beat seyi Shay!"

Timi_momoh:

"Everybody just dey get the body, what exactly is happening which war them wan fight so?"

Mr_ray_______:

"Belike say all dis celebrities get fighting competition oh because all of Dem just dey train anyhow."

Kennie__cruise:

"Wait is there a wrestling competition coming up among artists that we fans ain’t aware yet? cause koyemi mo."

Elegancemadeeasy_:

"It’s like there’s something coming up that you ppl are not telling us … Abeg make I find trainer just in case."

Tiwa Savage asks if she should remain chubby or hit the gym

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage asked fans if she should continue living chubby life or hit the gym to get back her old self.

The singer took to her Instagram story channel to tell Nigerians in love with her new shape to accept the big stomach that comes with it.

While some people noted that they like the slim Tiwa back, others advised her to stay thick.

Source: Legit.ng