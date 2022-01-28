Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has shared her opinion about the state of the nation and its prospects on social media

The singer wondered why the government refused to do things the right way and fix the nation once and for all

Simi also asked the government some fundamental questions and Nigerians have engaged her in the comment section

Singer, Simi seemed tired of the business as usual in Nigeria and has shared her views about doing things right in the country.

Simi took to her verified Twitter page to call out the Nigerian government and asked why they failed to fix the country.

She also disclosed that the citizens have so much to gain if the government decides to fix the country.

"Why are they blind to the big picture. How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can't you help your people?"

Reactions

Nigerians have engaged in Simi's tweet in her comment section and shared different opinions about what she pointed out.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lovebeing93:

"They have more to lose in that big picture, and the gain does not outweigh the loss. Poverty is a great weapon, it makes people fear and depend on them for penny. You can only ask for more if you have food, cloth and shelter."

Chijiokejri:

"The truth is we have no government, you don't agree with me show me the evidence that we have one !! Nigeria is now everybody problem."

Bokulity:

"Emphasis can't be laid on this enough: whom did we offend? What was our crime? How can we stop being at a spot for too long? Please save Nigeria."

ItsOnlyIfe:

"The problem is we are not learning from history...even the current youngsters are showing signs of being the next buhari, atiku, Tinubu...next 100 years Nigeria will not be better it'd rather be worse self...until we start to learn from history we will continue to repeat it."

LollyD_amg:

"Their eyes and ears are already blinded by money and power, and their senses are being controlled by it."

