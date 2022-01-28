Talented Nigerian singer, Simi’s mother, Jedishola, has gone online to speak on the beauty of the country

According to her, the country’s beautiful culture would be appreciated in the outside world if Nigerians work together

Simi’s mother complained about how Nigerians themselves have used their own words to condemn the country

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi’s mother, Jedishola, has taken to social media to lament about the country’s plight and how its people are culpable.

Jedishola started out by celebrating Nigeria’s rich culture that sells very well outside the country.

Singer Simi’s mother speaks on Nigeria. Photo: @jedishola

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she added that Nigeria will be adequately represented abroad if all its various tribes can stand and work together. According to her, all the various tribes can unite with culture.

See her tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, Simi’s mother lamented about how Nigerians had become so used to condemning the country with their words and it makes many foreigners look down on them.

On a final note, Jedishola said even some tribes look down on people from other tribes. She then called on Yorubas, Hausas and Igbos to work together and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

See her post below:

Nigerians on social media react

Interesting.

