Music lovers across the country have proven that they loved to see the Okoye brothers Peter and Paul of PSquare back together more than anyone else

Legit.ng conducted a poll on social media about the celebrity they loved their reconciliation and quite a lot of the readers picked PSquare

It is also interesting to note that most of the fans also loved to see music superstars, Wizkid and Davido back together

Nigerian entertainment most especially the music industry has witnessed quite a number of incredible reconciliations in the last couple of months.

Notable among the reconciliations are agelong supposed rivals, Davido vs Wizkid, the Okoye brothers, and Davido vs Burna Boy.

Celebrity reconciliations have left fans excited. Credit: @afrobeatsglobal @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

On the premise of Nigerian music stars choosing to go for peaceful coexistence above fights and beef, Legit.ng decided to conduct a poll on Twitter to pick the reconciliation the fans were so excited to witness the most.

It is interesting to know that PSquare's comeback got a staggering 53% of the total votes while the Davido and Wizkid eagerly awaited friendship gathered 35.5% votes.

Burna Boy versus Davido's reconciliation got just 7.6% votes and just 3% of the voters chose others but they didn't specify who they picked.

Check out the result of Legit.ng's poll below:

PSquare brothers reunite in heartwarming video

Legit.ng previously reported that fans and supporters of the PSquare brothers were more than excited following their physical reunion.

A heartwarming video surfaced on social media showing the brothers hugging each other tightly as others in the room witnessed the beautiful moment.

Majority of the fans who have been looking forward to their reunion for years flooded social media with sweet reactions.

Wizkid and Davido share a passionate hug after many years

In a related development, Wizkid and Davido sparked massive reactions on social media after meeting up for an unexpected reunion.

A video that made rounds on social media captured the moment the two superstars locked each other in a warm and passionate brotherly hug.

Fans of the superstars who have been at loggerheads for so many years couldn't contain their excitement over the development and they expressed hope for the future.

