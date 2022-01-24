Kanye West decided it was time to buy a family car, so he splashed over N200 million on a boujee custom minivan

Reports claim Kanye purchased the one of a kind vehicle from RD Wittington’s Wires Only in LA and spared no expense on the extras

It is said to have TVs, reclining swivel chairs and state of the art sound system in it, among many other lush extras

N200 million for a minivan?! Kanye West is all about that lush life and it shows in every purchase that he makes. A boujee minivan is just another addition to the controversial star’s collection of luxury things.

Kanye West bought a custom Mercedes Benz minivan that is said to be worth over $ 400,000. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Now that Kanye owns a home right next door to his ex-wife and co-parent, Kim Kardashian, he has decided to spoil himself with a luxury minivan just to continue living the good life.

Hollywood Life reported that Kanye bought a custom Mercedes-Benz minivan that has TVs, reclining swivel chairs, and state of the art sound system in it. He bought it from RD Wittington’s Wires Only in LA and apparently paid over $400k for it.

Kanye is proud of his new purchase and TMZ confirmed this when they caught him grabbing some ice cream in it and being told he’s an “awesome dad” by a fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

This has to be one of the most lit "dadmobiles" peeps have ever seen, and they’d expect nothing less from Kanye. Minivans can be lit whips too, that is if you have N200 million plus laying around lol.

Kim K sports kicks that aren't Yeezy’s, peeps say her marriage is “really over”

In yet another twist in the ongoing Kim and Kanye divorce saga, the former Mrs West surprised her fans after rocking a pair of sneakers that weren't Yeezy branded.

The social media posts shocked audiences especially since Kim once shared that she often turned down sneaker endorsement deals in the past over a conflict of interest with her former hubby's clothing line.

But with the divorce being finalised it looks like Kim K is doing exactly what she wants. While many social media users were shook and even cracked a few jokes in the comments section, supporters of the media mogul were just happy to see Kimmy living her best life.

Source: Legit.ng