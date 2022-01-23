Kim Kardashian continues to live her best life despite the ongoing drama with her ex-hubby, this time sporting a pair of Nike AirMax's in a recent Instagram post

It's clear Kim K's loyalty to the Yeezy brand is done with as she showed off the kicks in multiple photos

Heading to the comments section, many peeps feel the post is a sign that her marriage to Kanye West is really over

In yet another twist in the ongoing Kim and Kanye divorce saga, the former Mrs West surprised her fans this week after rocking a pair of sneakers that weren't of the Yeezy brand.

Kim Kardashian continues to live her best life, this time sporting a pair of Nike AirMax's in a recent Instagram post.

The social media posts shocked fans especially since Kim once shared that she often turned down sneaker endorsement deals in the past over a conflict of interest with her former hubby's clothing line.

But with the divorce being finalised, it looks like Kim K is doing exactly what she wants. While many social media users were shook and even cracked a few jokes in the comments section, supporters of the media mogul were just happy to see Kimmy living her best life.

Check out some of the comments below:

mocha_mamii89 said:

"Oh, she beefing beefing… not the Nike Airmax. Kim you gonna send him in a rage online."

hazelebaby said:

"They’re just practising open marriage, it ain’t nothin."

kuwapt said:

"Did Pete take this? Haha."

Kanye Wst's new flame Julia Fox modeled for SKIMS

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox may just have the greatest manifestation power that anyone’s seen. Social media detectives have been quick to find peculiar links between her and her new sweetheart’s family-in-law, just days into their budding affair.

First, many pointed out that she was the model alongside Kim’s rumoured flame’s Ken and Barbie-themed Paper Magazine magazine cover, which was brushed off as a coincidence.

However, things are getting a bit stickier as digital sleuths uncover more about the actress. US Weekly brought to the masses attention a recent discovery made by netizens. The publication presented the findings which include a 2020 Instagram story with a SKIMS wearing Fox, revealing her support for Ye’s ex’s brand.

