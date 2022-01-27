A grown-up son played with his mother by carrying her up in the presence of his father in a viral video

In response, the father playfully hit him with his hand, telling him to leave his wife alone and put her down

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said the family radiates a kind of joy people should have in their homes

A viral video shared by @gossipmilltv has shown a happy family having a lovely time. In the clip, a son carried his mother up like a baby.

In a playful protest, his father went towards him with his walking stick, asking the son to leave his wife alone.

A Nigerian family gave people an example of true happiness. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Happy family

At this point, all of them laughed hard. The man swung his stick playfully in an attempt to scare him off.

Many people online were of the opinion that the family looks so happy. They wished to have the same joy in their home.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

tinohlion said:

"Lovely healthy family. I pray every family experiences pure family love."

odenigbo_official said:

"They are not rich but they are happy, money can’t buy everything."

soft_swiss said:

"Papa na in sugar boy, leave am."

waxy_lyrics said:

"This guy kinda looks like naira marley."

chiomajecyntha said:

"Make the man go hug him own mama."

elizabeth_roods said:

"My Dad left the group chat."

olivesthriftstore said:

"Awwwn...Daddy allow him help you carry mummy na."

Source: Legit.ng