Lockdown stars Queen and Pere have got Nigerians talking over their interaction on social media

Queen had shared a lovely photo of herself rocking a beautiful white dress on her Instagram page

The beautiful reality star then wrote a lovely caption that perfectly captured the photo post she dropped online

BBNaija Queen recently got the attention of her fellow ex-housemate Pere on social media. In fact, Pere could not help but gush over her.

Queen shared a photo of herself rocking a body-hugging short white dress. The reality star then put her backside on display.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Queen said women should stop wishing for a banging body when they can make it happen.

BBNaija Pere gushes over Queen on social media. Photos: @queenmercyatang, @pereegbiofficial

As expected, Queen's followers stormed her comment section to gush over her. Pere was one of the persons who hailed the reality star.

Pere called Queen a fine babe while using a fire emoji to show how daring her beauty is.

Responding to Pere, Queen called him her first love and asked him to woo her.

Read their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Queen and Pere's conversation

iam_omonike:

"Pere with words."

mwansa.aries:

"The General and the beautiful Queen cruising and see serving."

tahreelah:

"Her first love ke. stop that play o... we watch the show o."

femme_gentile2:

"Hahahaha, Queen will be regretting fighting pere cos of white...but e don pass."

queline_thompson:

"If it's pure cruise then I love it, if it's reality then I love, love, love it. I'm a sucker for love."

ma_wu_mee:

"Pere and his sweet mouth."

daniels.oge

"See lines nah. Pere the cruise."

ogey.n:

"I love this set biko...cruising all the way."

marcelhills:

"Omo see line, I don learn. Who I go toast now bayi?"

You dey enter my eyes

Meanwhile, BBNaija star Uriel Oputa shot her shot on the show's season 6 star Pere Egbi.

The duo gave fans something to talk about when Uriel posted that her eyes were on Pere and she would like to know how he likes his eggs served. She also boasted about her prowess in the kitchen.

Pere responded to her advances via the same channel and explained how he likes his egg served.

