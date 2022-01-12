Nigerian music star, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, better known as Slimcase, has revealed his new status

Slimcase reminisced about his unseriousness and declared himself as the most foolish celebrity in Nigeria

The singer said while his mates were in the studio trying to come up with hit songs he was busy with something else

Popular Nigerian musician, Slimcase has made a not too palatable statement about himself after reflecting on some things.

Slimcase took to his Instagram story channel and declared that he is the most foolish celebrity in the country.

Slimcase thinks he is a foolish person. Credit: @iam_slimcase

Source: Instagram

The singer blasted himself after noticing that his colleagues are busy with work while he is concentrating on something else.

He also said the anointing of Christ is in him:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Some of my mates are in the studio right now looking for hits bur I can do all things through Christ and his anointing in me.

"I am more than just artiste. I am Otumba the most foolish celeb in Nigeria."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians agree with Slimcase

Nigerians have reacted to Slimcase's comments about himself, and most of them agreed with him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Helen.love.23:

"Well…. Who are we to say otherwise?."

Escoblac:

"We can not disagree what you’ve gladly agreed."

Phyztech.boss:

"Nahh you ain't foolish,,, you just doing your vibez."

Prima_donnar:

"Is this the part we say, oh you are not a foolish artist but a great selfless one? Who are we to argue with you?"

The_kiki2:

"So what do we do with this information?."

Its_perosayemi:

"Mr foolishness how are you doing sir?"

Whitemoney and Slimcase in wild jubilation after meeting each other

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star, Whitemoney and Slimcase displayed high-level of enthusiasm when they met each other.

The two stars were screaming in joy and ran all over the place while hugging each other as Slimcase congratulated Whitemoney on his victory at BBNaija.

The viral video got massive reactions from fans, with most of them suggesting that the two stars have a genuine love for each other.

Source: Legit.ng