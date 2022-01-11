Nollywood’s Eucharia Anunobi recently shared a video on her Instagram page in which she shared some tips on financial responsibility

The movie star turned clergywoman addressed those who spend a lot on ‘aso ebi’ simply because they want to attend parties

Eucharia equally lashed out at the class of individuals who spend millions on expensive cars while living in rented apartments

Popular Nollywood actress and clergywoman Eucharia Anunobi has shared fresh teachings of the gospel with her fans and followers in the online community.

This time around, the actress addressed the topic of financial responsibility and how some people are squandering the monetary blessings they get from the Lord.

Eucharia Anunobi preaches about financial responsibility. Photo: @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

Eucharia started off by coming after people who are fond of spending a lot on ‘aso ebi’ just because they have been invited to parties.

The actress stressed that there is nothing wrong with people showing up to events in their old and decent outfits.

In her words:

"It is not a must that you must wear aso-ebi. It’s not a must that you must buy that uniform. If you are invited to that party, whatever you have in your wardrobe please wear it and go."

In a different segment of her teachings, the actress also came after people who spend millions of naira on expensive cars while living in rented apartments.

Eucharia submitted that it would be better for people like that to use their money to buy or build their own houses.

Watch the actress speak below:

Reactions

portfoliomediaa said:

"Wisdom is profitable to the direct. Thank you ma."

uc_danny357 said:

"Thanks mama for inspiring us with the Word."

nonyedelight said:

"Words of wisdom."

boatengstephaine said:

vivianwilliam547 ith his wisdom and long life mummy."

vivianwilliam547 said:

"That's just the truth ma thanks for this eye opening and Amen to a your prayers."

