An upcoming act, Suruche has called out music superstar, Olamide for copying many of his brand identity

Suruche in an Instagram rant boasted about his brand, style of music delivery, and other things Olamide has picked from him from a long time ago

According to him, Olamide keeps saying he doesn't know him but the music star keeps cloning his unique style

An upcoming musician, Suruche who is also known as King of madness has lashed out at Olamide for copying his style of music.

Suruche took to his Instagram page to write an epistle about how the music superstar has been cloning his style in fashion, hairstyle, music, appearance, and other things.

Suruche calls out Olamide. Credit: @suruche

Source: Instagram

The King of madness claimed people knew him with his schoolboy style since 2012 at Ilasa/Isolo and he started his music career officially in 2017.

According to Suruche:

"Una so called copy my hair style and dropped WO, everybody know say na from western union to pharmacy, man like to carry bag, e copy again for 2019 e drop science student, woni awa gbe bag bii alajo shomulu, fast forward to 2021 is the bedroom robe I used for a show he used for him and phynos appearance."

Suruche further declared that in as much as it looked like he doesn't make sense with the claims, he won't stop as he appealed to Olamide to keep his brand and name out of his mouth and music.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Suruche's post ranting about Olamide copying his style, most of them blasted him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ikemba1_:

"Attention ... Make una try buy this guy album oo.. make frustration nor kill am."

Temitope_blessing1:

"Dis Man U dey worry."

Chiefd65:

"See have been checking ur post lately u need total checking up."

Lammy_klozets:

"So you wen den copy you no blow..well it’s okay to let out your grudges tho…you’ll heal."

Omokayode1:

"This guy no even know u atal."

Dogyoosha:

"Na only you be the person wey dey jealous portable.....you dey reason say why this guy go just blow wey you still dey underground......I know that feelings nigga."

Singer Suruche cries out for help

Legit.ng previously reported that Suruche called for the intervention of the authorities after claiming that he was wrongfully arrested and detained by the police.

The heavily tattooed artiste took to his Instagram page with a narration of his encounter with the police.

Suruche claimed that he was arrested for no reason and was only able to put out the distress call after the officer released his phone for some minutes.

