Singer Suruche has called for the intervention of the authorities after claiming that he was wrongfully arrested and is being detained by police officers

The heavily tattooed artiste took to his Instagram page with a narration of his harrowing encounter with the police

Suruche claimed that he was arrested for no reason and was only able to put out the distress call after the officers released his phone for some minutes

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Heavily tattooed Nigerian artiste Suruche aka King of Madness has taken to social media with a cry for help following his encounter at the hands of some officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The young man who put out the distress call from detention claimed that he was arrested by the officers on his way to a show.

Tattooed music star Suruche cries out for help from police detention. Photo: @suruche

Source: Instagram

According to him, his Uber ride was intercepted by the officers for a stop and search around 10:30 pm.

Suruche claimed that the officers found no incriminating items with him yet they whisked him off to the station where he is currently being held.

His post read in part:

“I was stopped and search and whisked away, it was not even up to curfew time ooo 10:30 inside Uber and I was going for a show ooo, they carried me and left the Uber man for no reason oooo. No exhibit was found with me ooo, despite the fact they called it raiding....”

In a different portion of his narration, the singer said he was only able to cry out for help after the officers gave him his phone for a few minutes on their way to Panti.

He also shared a video that was filmed at the scene of his arrest. Suruche was heard urging the officers to go ahead with their job as they searched his Uber ride.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ruggedman, other Nigerians react

The distress call attracted the attention of several Nigerians including veteran rapper Ruggedman who is known to come to the rescue of people facing similar plights.

Ruggedman tagged the official Instagram handles of relevant authorities in the comment section.

Read what other people had to say below.

holarhchase said:

"Stay guided boss nah Uber man and police plan."

odun_ayo_odas said:

"I like the way you made the video .heads up."

nfcinzu_facecap said:

"This one loud ooh,we all have to be careful in this type of government we have now..No one is above arrest."

king_djwalex said:

"The police people will not hear word."

timidees_media said:

"Even the search was illegal, that's not how to do the job. the look does not define character but that your look sef."

EndSARS judicial panel awards victims of police brutality

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality in Ogun state took a stand against extrajudicial killings.

The panel, headed by Justice Solomon Olugbemi awarded over N218 million against the police force and other security agencies.

Justice Olugbemi revealed that the recommendation came after the panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated.

Source: Legit.ng News