I Don’t Know You From Adam: Kogbagidi Picks Up Another Street Singer Like Portable, Vows to Push Him for Free
- The man behind the discovery and success of Portable, Kogbagidi is back again with his good works of talents discovery
- Kogbagidi announced that he will be working with another budding star, Smart Vybe, and declared that he doesn't know him from anywhere
- The promoter has also promised to shoot a video for the singer and push him to stardom for free
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nigerian promoter, Kogbagidi, seems to be moving on from the great job he did on Portable to another new act that has a similar story.
Kogbagidi took to his Instagram page to share a video of how he met with budding star, Smart Vybe and decided to help him to stardom.
The promoter vowed to keep touching lives and unleashing great talents no matter the situation he found himself in.
If I sound you, Comedian Woli Agba almost 'pounces' on his son, wife as he 'rakes' over Super Eagles defeat
He also revealed his plans for Smart Vybe:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
"My commitment to this song is to shoot the Video and push this “Great Work” to Stardom for “FREE."
Check out the video of their meeting below:
Reactions to Kogbagidi's post
Nigerians have commended Kogbagidi for his kind gesture towards the new star.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Superbalat:
"Always supportive."
Crackydon:
"When You Are Blessed You Are Blessed."
Mrolumaintain:
"Another one e Dey body."
Iamstephbliss:
"A man can never change whoever he’s that way you can’t change your way of helping others…that mindset of helping people. Kogbagidi you just have to live that way and God will keep supporting. Na Man you be."
Omoajewole:
"That boy strong face o lol u sure say no be Zazu cousin."
Richmanswife__:
"Make this one get sense, God abeg."
My God will judge Twitter people: Adedimeji Lateef reacts to throwback photo of him as high school student
Sekinat_ayodele:
"Our cute gentlemen international promoter ❤️God will bless you more baami ❤️thanks for putting smile on people face sir."
Portable falls out with Kogbagidi again, demands his car
Legit.ng previously reported that Portable had another issue with his promoter, Kogbagidi, judging by a video that trended online.
In the viral clip, Portable was seen wielding a baseball bat as he confronted Kogbagidi and demanded his car.
The video got people confused, while some wondered if the fight was real some felt it was a stunt.
Source: Legit.ng