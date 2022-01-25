The man behind the discovery and success of Portable, Kogbagidi is back again with his good works of talents discovery

Kogbagidi announced that he will be working with another budding star, Smart Vybe, and declared that he doesn't know him from anywhere

The promoter has also promised to shoot a video for the singer and push him to stardom for free

Popular Nigerian promoter, Kogbagidi, seems to be moving on from the great job he did on Portable to another new act that has a similar story.

Kogbagidi took to his Instagram page to share a video of how he met with budding star, Smart Vybe and decided to help him to stardom.

Kogbagidi sets to promote another new act.

Source: Instagram

The promoter vowed to keep touching lives and unleashing great talents no matter the situation he found himself in.

He also revealed his plans for Smart Vybe:

"My commitment to this song is to shoot the Video and push this “Great Work” to Stardom for “FREE."

Check out the video of their meeting below:

Reactions to Kogbagidi's post

Nigerians have commended Kogbagidi for his kind gesture towards the new star.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Superbalat:

"Always supportive."

Crackydon:

"When You Are Blessed You Are Blessed."

Mrolumaintain:

"Another one e Dey body."

Iamstephbliss:

"A man can never change whoever he’s that way you can’t change your way of helping others…that mindset of helping people. Kogbagidi you just have to live that way and God will keep supporting. Na Man you be."

Omoajewole:

"That boy strong face o lol u sure say no be Zazu cousin."

Richmanswife__:

"Make this one get sense, God abeg."

Sekinat_ayodele:

"Our cute gentlemen international promoter ❤️God will bless you more baami ❤️thanks for putting smile on people face sir."

