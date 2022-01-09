Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson better known as Buju has revealed his plans for the year 2022 concerning his career

A video of him vibing to one of his unreleased songs and as he promises to bring more heats this year

Buju also declared that he is in competition with himself and also vowed to flow better, Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Music star, Buju is excited about the prospects of the year 2022 and spoke about what he will be giving his fans this year.

A video of Buju vibing to one of his unreleased songs emerged online and vowed to bring more heats this year.

Buju speaks on his motivation. Credit: @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

The singer revealed that he will work on himself to become a better person because he is in competition with himself:

"I'm in this big competition with myself! Like I gotta write better than I wrote last time and flow a lot harder than I did before! Motivating really."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Buju video, moved of them expressed their likeness for his vibes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ladydiorzzy:

"Can you be my son friend his name is David but we lived in Italy he loves to rap just 9yrs old pleaseeeee."

Mo66el_iam:

"Guyyyyyyyy, this dey really put down words."

Billionairetemi:

"Na People like buju we want not Portable."

Papiiloyalty_badboii:

"Drop more songs buju you promised to drop a track with baddo ,before the year runs out, but you broke your vow. I would love to hear this track."

Chiagoziey:

"Buju won choke us with jams abeg."

Orufeji:

"Nawa for you o buju clam down naaa…… see vibe ooo Omo you will kill us o."

Leaked conversation between Olamide and Buju gets fans excited

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music lovers were about to witness yet another spectacular collaboration as a WhatsApp conversation between Olamide and Buju leaked.

The two played around the new work they are doing together in the chat, raising their fans' expectations.

Nigerians expressed their excitement about what is coming from Olamide and Bju, the majority of them liked their communication flow.

Source: Legit.ng