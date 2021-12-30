American rapper, Snoop Dogg took to his Twitter page to distance himself from the Snoop On A Stoop merchandise

The rapper noted that he will be taking legal actions against any company using his image and likeness to make festive season products

One of the companies he threatened to sue pulled down their promotional posts online and recalled their products from the market

Legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg has confirmed he will be suing companies that have been using his image and likeness to make their own version of the traditional “Elf on the Shelf” dolls.

Snoop Dogg disclosed that he will be taking legal actions against companies using his image. Photo: Snoop Dogg.

Source: UGC

Shocked Snoop Dogg

This, the hitmaker disclosed through his official Twitter account after coming across the ''Snoop on the Stoop" dolls.

In a tweet seen by Legit.ng, Snoop distanced himself from the festive season merchandise and insisted that he is not part of the production or sale of the toys.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I have no connection to the SNOOP ON A STOOP product and will be taking legal action against those making it and whoever is selling it,” Snoop tweeted.

Well, unlike the original Elf on the Shelf figures, Snoop on the latest Stoop dolls feature the rapper smoking weed while donning a green elf outfit and some sunglasses.

Legal action

Following Snoop's post, one of the companies he threatened to sue pulled down their promotional posts online and recalled their products from the market.

According to Chris Milnes, a representative of MuckyChris, the printing company behind the Snoop On A Stoop products, they have since removed everything online.

“I was contacted by Snoop’s lawyers and immediately removed all Snoop references from my website within a day,” Milnes told the New York Post.

Milnes, however, noted that he may have stopped the sale of Snoop On A Stoop on his site but other people had already copied his idea and were selling the same Snoop's products.

Drakeo's died at the backstage

Snoop disclosed that he learned of Drakeo's death while he was backstage.

On his part, Wiz Khalifa did not directly mention Drakeo but addressed the surge of violence in the hip-hop community as he called for change.

The pleas by Snoop and Wiz came barely four days after rapper Drakeo was fatally stabbed to death during an altercation at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 18.

Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation backstage around the time he was due to perform.

Source: Legit.ng