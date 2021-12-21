American rap stars Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa took to their social media pages to mourn late rapper Drakeo

The two popular artists noted they were moved by the death and called for peace in the hip-hop community

Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation backstage around the time he had been due to perform

Revered American rapper Snoop Dogg and his counterpart Wiz Khalifa have come out to mourn the late artist Drakeo The Ruler.

Drakeo was stabbed to death moments before hitting the stage. Photo: Drakeo.

Source: Facebook

Hiphop for peace

While paying their tributes to the late rapper, both Snoop and Wiz Khalifa insisted that celebrities, especially rappers should co-exist peacefully.

Taking to social media, a grieving Snoop noted that he was thrown into grief following the death of rapper Drakeo who was supposed to perform in the same concert with him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Snoop Dogg, in a seen by Legit.ng, mourned the tragic demise and urged the hip hop community to embrace peace and unity.

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler.” Snoop wrote.

Snoop disclosed that he learnt of Drakeo's death while he was at backstage.

Backstage attack

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds.” Snoop added.

On his part, Wiz Khalifa did not directly mention Drakeo but addressed the surge of violence in the hip-hop community as he called for change.

“As entertainers let's try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business. Not this respecting each others family, dead homies, or area they come from. Stop using someone else’s significant other as a one up to the other person. Actually showing the same love you expect to get,” Wiz wrote.

“Not sayıng any of these are a direct cause of violence but changing them could help,” he added.

The pleas by Snoop and Wiz came barely four days after rapper Drakeo was fatally stabbed to death during an altercation at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 18.

Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation backstage around the time he had been due to perform.

Los Angeles police confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

Police told reporters no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Drakeo the Ruler was a fast-rising US rapper who had more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and had collaborated with Canadian rapper Drake on the hit single Talk to Me.

Kanye, Drake finally perform together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kanye West and Drake performed together at the Free Larry Hoover concert and the internet had a meltdown.

In addition to all the hype on stage, ex-wife Kim Kardashian attended the show with their daughter North.

Kanye directed a line of his song at Kim asking her to run back to him which raised some eyebrows.

Source: Legit