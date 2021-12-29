Fans of rap music are about to witness another rappers' battle as MI and Yung6ix are ready to go head-on

MI dissed Yung6ix and other rappers during his recent interview and he got a stern response from the younger colleague

Yung6ix said he would have called out MI long ago but decided not to because of the love he has for him and he never reciprocated

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga sparked yet another rap fight during his recent interview where he called out some of his colleagues.

MI stylishly mentioned names as he delivered rhymes during the interview, he said:

"If you don't say I'm the guy, that's a lie because I'm the guy, if I beef with you is gonna make you rich so you gats to pay me. even yung6ix coming for the MC, that thing pain me, Me and Vector are cool even though we don't chat on a daily."

Yung6ix responds to MI's comment

Yung6ix replied and slammed him over the comments, and said the self-acclaimed Mr Incredible always acts as if he is politically correct about everything and feels he can outsmart people.

The young rapper vowed not to take it anymore as he has been quiet all along because of the love he has for MI.

He further hinted about how MI outsmarted him during an industry nite where they were supposed to perform together:

"Me and MI are supposed to perform, he told me he will come at the end but wanted all his artists to perform at my industry night, when all Choc City artists performed he switched off his phone and never came for the industry nite, we went pass that."

Yung6ix also said MI took shots at him on his album but he didn't believe it because of the love he has for him.

Watch MI's interview and Yung6ix's response below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to MI and Yung6ix diss.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Zeezhat:

"You cannot say uncle MI abi."

Qotna_mystic:

"Apart from ranting online, can’t they meet somewhere and just exchange pumps?"

Adenlevictor:

"Be like MI get Hin own for body sef."

Majesty__official:

"MI once featured 6ix on a song on Illegal Music and 6ix murdered him on his own sh*t. As for this matter, trust Nigerians to always support who's more popular."

