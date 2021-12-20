Music star Patoranking is thanking God for saving his life after he was involved in a car accident with his crew members

The singer narrated the awkward moment his driver lost control of the wheels on his Instagram page

Sharing a photo of a bruised leg, Patoranking thanked God that he and his crew members survived the scary moment

Nigerian musician Patoranking and some of his friends survived a road accident recently and the singer is thankful that they survived it.

The Celebrate me singer shared videos and photos from the damaged car on his Instagram page and declared that life can be taken in a heartbeat.

Patoranking survived a car accident and is grateful. Credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

No life was lost

The singer hinted that the devil tried getting him but failed:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The devil tried and failed some days ago, after Our driver lost control of the brakes, two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my Guys behind."

Patoranking further gave a special shout-out to God because no life was lost in the accident. He also advised his fans to always use seat belts.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians thank God with Patoranking

A number of Parotanking fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his page to thank God for saving his life and sent him encouraging messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bankywellington:

"Thank God for your life."

Zlatan_ibile:

"Glory be to God."

Julietibrahim:

"Omg thank God for life."

Nsg_music:

"Who God bless no man can curse."

Ogu30:

"Thank God for your life my bro . You shall not die but live to declare the goodness of the lord."

Balljbeat:

"Why, the devil don’t know the real KING.??? The real PATORANKING GOD OVER EVERYTHING??Stay safe King."

Konga narrates how he had an accident, got robbed by 6 men in one night

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran musician, Konga shared the unpalatable experience he had in Lagos while going about his usual activities.

Konga said he lost control of the wheels that resulted in an accident but thanked God for the airbags that saved his life.

He also said six men who were supposed to rescue him only went away with his belongings and brutalised him in the process.

Source: Legit