It has been one year since Nigerian singer, Tems and her compatriot, Omah Lay served in Ugandan detention

Tems is sharing her experience in the Ugandan prison and she is thankful to God for her career journey so far

Nigerians have reacted to the prison experience of the singer who has risen to become a global star with Grammy nominations

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems served a jail term in Uganda with her singing compatriot, Omah Lay for allegedly breaching the coronavirus restriction law in the country.

The Nigerian singers were later released to reunite with their fans back home in Lagos.

Tems is remembering one year after the encounter and she is thankful to God for her career growth afterwards. She wrote online:

"This very day last year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can't believe the things I've seen so far."

How time flies

Nigerians have reacted to Tems recounting her experience in the Ugandan prison. Some of them wondered how time flies and joined her in thanking God for her career growth.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Funmi_ella:

"Omo it seems like it was yesterday when it was all over the blogs…how time flies."

___Susulata:

"Your head don catch them…China don take over their airport."

Ojulewastudio:

"I got to know TEMS during that period on blogs ...every thing worked for your good dear.. thank God."

Nina.oti:

"A lot can happen in a year!"

Yakhtfwc_kane:

"Somebody should tell her not to forget the promises she made to those women she was bonding with in prison."

Rarelyxeeen:

"Omo this year fast oh God , something wey I think say na middle of this year e happen."

Tems among Nigerian artiste that got Grammy nominations

Legit.ng compiled a list of Nigerian artists that got nominated in the 64th edition of the Grammy awards.

Wizkid's song Essence featuring Tems was nominated for the best global performance. Collaborating with Wizkid on the project made Tems qualified as a nominee.

Other Nigerians that got nominated include, Burna Boy, Femi and Made Kuti.

