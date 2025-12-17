Fuji: A Opera delivered its most expansive edition yet as Fuji Vibrations 2025 took over Muri Okunola Park on December 4th, 2025, drawing an impressive 8,421 attendees for an unforgettable night of cultural celebration. This 5th anniversary edition, themed THIS IS FUJI, honoured not only Fuji as we know it today but the foundational sounds that shaped its evolution - Ajiwere, Ajisari, Sakara, Apala, and Waka Music.

King Wasiu Ayinde, Osupa, and Obesere headline Fuji Vibrations 2025 at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

As with previous editions, the audience represented every corner of Nigeria’s cultural and creative landscape. The park was filled with technocrats, industry leaders, cultural custodians, media executives, influencers, journalists, students, Fuji loyalists, and a new generation of enthusiasts who approached the evening with the reverence of a historic gathering.

This year marked a powerful return to origins. The night opened with performances that paid tribute to Fuji’s ancestral roots. Queen Amudalat Aweni Oniwaka illuminated the emotional and melodic depth of Waka music, reminding the audience of the powerful female voices that helped shape Fuji’s earliest structure. Imole Anabi reconnected the crowd to Ajiwere and Ajisari, the Ramadan night chants that form Fuji’s true beginning. Rasheed Apala and Abideen Yusuff Olatunji (Baba Legba) guided the audience through the rhythmic richness of Apala and Sakara, while Saheed Akanmu (Saridon Possible) represented the vibrant, expressive pulse of modern Fuji. Together, they demonstrated that Fuji did not emerge in isolation but grew from a diverse and sophisticated lineage of Yoruba musical traditions.

Following these origin performances, the arrival of the Fuji maestros shifted the night into a higher gear. One after another, the greats took the stage: King Saheed Osupa, Atawewe, Obesere, Shanko Rasheed, Taye Currency, SK Sensation, KS1 Malaika, and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall. Each artist delivered with authority and showmanship, offering performances that blended mastery, storytelling, and raw emotional power. Their presence underscored that the evening was not just a concert - it was a declaration of Fuji’s enduring influence and cultural pride.

Lagos unites for Fuji Vibrations 2025, celebrating Fuji legends, community, and cultural pride.

The artists brought their individual signatures to the stage: Malaika’s contemporary elegance, Osupa’s intellectual depth, Obesere’s fearless charisma, Atawewe’s intensity, Currency’s grounded command, and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall’s regal, time-tested authority. Together, they created a night that felt both historic and boldly forward-looking, reaffirming Fuji’s place as one of Nigeria’s most vibrant and evolving musical traditions.

The success of the night was made possible by the unwavering support of sponsors and partners, including Diageo, Goldberg Lager Beer, Supa Komando, Zuri Seasoning, and the invaluable contributions of Lagos State Government, LASPARK, LASAA, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Mezovest, Eclipse Live, and Events By Claud. The continued collaboration with FUMAN, led by Alhaji Sikiru Agboola (Kolotiti), further reinforced the unity at the core of Fuji culture.

The evening unfolded in vibrant colour and shared emotion. From the heritage-rooted opening acts to the commanding presence of the Fuji legends, Fuji Vibrations 2025 stood as a reaffirmation of identity, pride, community, and continuity. It proved once again that Fuji is more than music - it is history, language, spirituality, and the unfiltered heartbeat of Lagos.

As the night drew to a close, one truth echoed across Muri Okunola Park: Fuji’s legacy is secure, its community is strong, and its future is brighter than ever.

