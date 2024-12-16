Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham was overwhelmed by the turnout at her recent movie "Alakada: Bad And Boujee" premiere

Several clips online captured the filmmaker's colleagues present at the event to support and celebrate with her

However, a particular video of the actress pierced the hearts of netizens after it showed how soft and vulnerable she was towards her project

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham held the premiere of her movie "Alakada: Bad And Boujee," on December 16 in Lagos.

It was a night for the movie star to remember as her fans and colleagues showed up to support and celebrate her project.

Legit.ng also reported that her colleague Funke Akindele recently premiered her film Everybody Loves Jenifa. Mercy Aigbe also made waves with videos of her husband's wardrobe at her Thin Line movie premiere.

Like Funke and Mercy, famous movie actors such as Ini Edo, Femi Adebayo, IK Ogbona, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, and Iyabo Ojo attended the event in style.

Toyin Abraham cries at movie premiere

After the film screening at the cinema, Toyin Abraham was seen in tears, overwhelmed by the success of her event. Her colleague, Muyiwa Ademola, stood by her side, offering comfort and support to help her calm down.

The press, still present at the scene, turned their camera lights on her, capturing this very emotional moment.

Toyin Abraham spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

yehhmiE:

"Mummy ire no go kee person."

porch_temmy:

"Aunty Toyin no well normal normal."

wahabademola1:

"Baba Toyin and Toyin❤️❤️❤️.....Alakada is coming to the cinema."

omokehinde.oo:

She said, "mo wa emotional, mo n sukun lowo" 😂

iamhormor_leryour2:

"Mo WA Emotional lowo."

jesulobaventure:

"Mum ire last born blood dey run in her vein."

