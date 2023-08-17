It was all glamour, lights and camera in Lagos as Netflix Naija brought some of Nollywood's best together, and they came out looking stunning

Some of the celebrities that stormed the event and brought their A-game include Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello and Odunlade Adekola

It was quite an event, and Legit.ng, in this article, has collated some pictures of the best-dressed celebrities that attended the event

Nigerians know how to party; when you call them for an event, they never fail to bring their style along.

Netflix Naija has recently been on a roll, and it threw a party to celebrate how well it has been performing.

See photos of Shaffy Bello, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and Nancy Isime at the Netflix Naija dinner party. Photo credit: @naijaonnetflix/bellanaijastyle

The party was a celebration with some of the best in Nollywood stepping out to grace the event. And as ever, they all came simmering with some exceptional vibe and style.

Tagged Lights, Camera, Naija; the party called on Nollywood celebs, and they answered.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the best-dressed celebrities that attended the event.

See a list of celebs that attended the Netflix Naija dinner party

From clips we sighted online, here is a list of some of the celebrities that were at the Netflix Naija dinner party:

Shaffy Bello,

Odunlade Adekola

Adebayo Salami

Ibrahim Suleiman

Toke Makinwa

Nancy Isime

Priscila Ojo

Bimbo Ademoye

Elozonam

Adunni Ade

Idia Aisien

Ini Dima-Okojie

Kunle Remi

Yvonne Jegede

Moji Olaiya and many more.

See clips of their stunning outfits for the event below:

See more snaps from the Netflix Naija dinner here:

Some reactions that the photos and clips from the Netflix Naija dinner stirred online

@blaqiceberg:

"Slide 6. Shola sobowale ????? I thought she’s D E A D ????"

@valval1:

"All of Naija faves!"

@kay_dollar19:

"Perfectly fine."

@proactivewoman14:

"Last slide Binta Ayo Mogagi as always."

@timi._.lehin:

"Everybody is looking peng!!!"

@raisingkids__

"I'm loving how they all didn't over do it."

@chimiel_foods:

"Adunni outfit @iamadunniade it didn't come to play. I love it."

@tohab_:

"Imagine me waiting to see Gabriel Afolayan."

@__________oyinlola:

"They all looking stunning."

