"Lights, Camera & Action!" Shaffy Bello, Odunlade, Kunle Afo, Storm Naija Netflix Exclusive Dinner, Pics Trend
- It was all glamour, lights and camera in Lagos as Netflix Naija brought some of Nollywood's best together, and they came out looking stunning
- Some of the celebrities that stormed the event and brought their A-game include Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello and Odunlade Adekola
- It was quite an event, and Legit.ng, in this article, has collated some pictures of the best-dressed celebrities that attended the event
Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Nigerians know how to party; when you call them for an event, they never fail to bring their style along.
Netflix Naija has recently been on a roll, and it threw a party to celebrate how well it has been performing.
The party was a celebration with some of the best in Nollywood stepping out to grace the event. And as ever, they all came simmering with some exceptional vibe and style.
"All-Star inter-house sports": Mr Macaroni, Hilda Baci in red house, Kie Kie, Aproko in Yellow, fans react
Tagged Lights, Camera, Naija; the party called on Nollywood celebs, and they answered.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the best-dressed celebrities that attended the event.
See a list of celebs that attended the Netflix Naija dinner party
From clips we sighted online, here is a list of some of the celebrities that were at the Netflix Naija dinner party:
Shaffy Bello,
Adebayo Salami
Ibrahim Suleiman
Priscila Ojo
Bimbo Ademoye
Elozonam
Adunni Ade
Idia Aisien
Ini Dima-Okojie
Kunle Remi
Yvonne Jegede
Moji Olaiya and many more.
See clips of their stunning outfits for the event below:
See more snaps from the Netflix Naija dinner here:
Some reactions that the photos and clips from the Netflix Naija dinner stirred online
"Wahala go happen": Layi Wasabi spotted with Sisi Quadri as they join Kunle Remi, others on Anikulapo series
@blaqiceberg:
"Slide 6. Shola sobowale ????? I thought she’s D E A D ????"
@valval1:
"All of Naija faves!"
@kay_dollar19:
"Perfectly fine."
@proactivewoman14:
"Last slide Binta Ayo Mogagi as always."
@timi._.lehin:
"Everybody is looking peng!!!"
@raisingkids__
"I'm loving how they all didn't over do it."
@chimiel_foods:
"Adunni outfit @iamadunniade it didn't come to play. I love it."
@tohab_:
"Imagine me waiting to see Gabriel Afolayan."
@__________oyinlola:
"They all looking stunning."
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido unveils Netflix documentary series chronicling his life
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido is set to launch a new series on the international streaming platform Netflix.
He revealed this in an interview with the Dubai-based media outlet Esquire Middle East.
The docuseries "David," according to Davido, is about his life.
"It's very, very large. Actually, this is the first time I'd mentioned it."
Source: Legit.ng