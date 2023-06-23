Popular internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois had a swell time unboxing beautiful items from Netflix

This comes after the young children dropped their low-budget version of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 trailer

The boys who have been globally recognised got school bags, shades, vests and other items in their boxes

The group of talented young children Ikorodu Bois known for creating low-budget versions of videos shave been once again recognised on a global scale.

After Chris Hemsworth applauded their effort to recreate the trailer of his movie, Extraction 2, the platform on which it aired Netflix also reached out to them.

In an exciting video on Ikorodu Bois' page, they were seen unboxing items from huge Extraction 2 customised boxes.

Items in the box included pillows, fighting gloves, vests, school bags, shades and other items.

The boys and their little sister happily went through their items and showed off the note that came with it.

Their caption read:

"@netflix you guys are the sweetest it’s the message in the card for us!❤️❤️❤️ we love youuuuuu!! @netflix #Extraction2."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Ikorodu Bois

As expected, Nigerians congratulated the group, affirming that they deserve the recognition.

Read some comments below:

sherriesilver:

"You deserve it all ❤️"

amadiiambrose:

"Una don dey grow oo. Ikorodu youth incoming!"

iamnaniboi:

"Yes oh. Maybe una fit shoot part 3 trailer before Dem so they copy u this time. Better days ahead guys ❤️️✅"

choppprrcrazystill:

"Na only una get that bag pack for naija o."

realwaleojo:

"Ikorodu Bois to the world!! Otilorrrr."

teeman_tmoni:

"Am marveled that you guys are Recognized globally "

_koonimo:

"Proud of you lot. Next challenge will be the transformers trailer lol."

bilimike:

"Even the sky isn't your limit, keep soaring higher bois ❤️"

Chris Hemsworth applauds Ikorodu Bois for remake of Extraction 2 trailer

Chris Hemsworth acknowledged the talent of popular Nigerian internet sensation Ikorodu Bois.

The group of young boys recreated a low-budget trailer for the actor's movie, Extraction 2, and it blew the minds of netizens.

Hemsworth was not left out of the admiration train as he took to Twitter to applaud Ikorodu Bois and their creativity.

