A five-year-old got a very expensive SUV for her birthday, and the news has gone viral

TikTok user and successful businesswoman @farhanazahra91 simply got her daughter what she asked for

Many people expressed their disgust at the expensive gift for the toddler on the TikTok post

TikTok has been buzzing over a video that showed a five-year-old getting a N98m Mercedes G Wagon for her birthday.

Most people can't afford this car for an entire lifetime!

Some couldn't understand why a toddler got a G Wagon for her fifth birthday. Image: TikTok / @farhanazahra91

Source: UGC

Some parents are a bit extra about their children. By buying sports cars, houses, and expensive jewellery, toddlers have gotten things some only dream of.

TikTok video shows five-year-old getting N98m brand-new Mercedes G Wagon

TikTok user and successful businesswoman @farhanazahra91 shared a video of the lavish gift they got their five-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Typical toddlers get Legos or a toy kitchen, but this little Miss got a N98m brand-new Mercedes G Wagon.

The boujee SUV was given at the lush birthday party in a big reveal. They put the whole car into a box filled with balloons.

Take a look:

It was reported that the girl got this after her parents asked her what she wanted for her birthday, and she said:

"Either a green Mercedes G Wagon or a BMW."

Jaws drop on TikTok after seeing lavish gift the toddler received

People were having none of this. The fact that the kid can't even drive and the car will be outdated by the time she can annoy people.

There were not many comments where people expressed happiness.

Read some of the heat:

@lelibran said:

“How materialistic has our society come to? What teachings would we be imparting to our next generation based on Islamic principles and guidance?”

@Pumpshooot said:

“Then next time go work, must buy an aeroplane?”

@dillydeli27 said:

“Poor girl, she must be so upset deep in her heart.”

@ EMYYY said:

“When I was five all I got was a belt from my father.”

Dedicated father buys toddler mini BMW, organises big reveal at dealership: Cute clip melts hearts

In similar news, Legit.ng reported that some fathers would go above and beyond for their babies.

One dad organised a car unveiling at an actual dealership for the mini BMW that he bought for his boy.

While going overboard for a child who probably won't even remember the moment is a tad unnecessary, no one can deny that it is also totally heartwarming.

Source: Briefly.co.za