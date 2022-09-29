A father thought it would be cute to arrange an actual car reveal for his toddler son, so he did just that

The moment was caught on camera, showing the little boy going to a BMW dealership to pick up his new ride

People could not get over the level of cuteness that this video served; however, some did not appreciate it

Some fathers will go above and beyond for their babies. One dad organized a car unveiling at a real dealership for the mini BMW that he bought for his boy.

Twitter user @SBXNVKVLISX heart melted when he saw a father taking his son to a dealership to pick up his new wheels. Image: Twitter / @SBXNVKVLISX

Source: UGC

While going overboard for a child who probably won’t even remember the moment is a tad unnecessary, no one can deny that it is also totally heartwarming.

Twitter user @SBXNVKVLISX saw a clip of a father taking his baby boy to a BMW dealership to pick up his new wheels. The tiny car has a cover over it, and balloons even popped out when they unveiled it.

The cutest part is seeing the adorable little boy drive his new mini BMW off the showroom floor. This dad did good!

“This is too cute ❤️”

Social media users love the dedication this father put in

While a few thought this was unnecessary, most loved it and praised the dad for going the extra mile for his child.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Kozo_II said:

“Nice... but I feel the lack of a proper roof will invite hijackers easily, or worse - slay queens!!”

@willbelshah said:

“No sorry, no child needs a car like that particularly while other kids can’t eat.”

@PHASTARICO said:

“This kid doesn't understand how lucky he is to have parents abane mali strong at that age.”

@fatichokes said:

“I love present fathers with all my heart.”

@DocPhuti said:

Source: Briefly.co.za