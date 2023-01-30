Influential Nigerian nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee let it all out about Lagos nightlife during a recent podcast interview he granted

The hype man gave some unbelievable details about how the hook-up culture has infested society via Lagos nightclubs

In Yhemo Lee’s disclosure, he mentioned some of the surreal methods these ladies use to benefit more from their customers

Popular Nigerian Influencer and nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee has served a shocking revelation about the hook-up culture eating up society.

The Nightlife hype man spoke openly about his experience and the stories he has gathered about the Lagos nightclub life and how hook-up ladies make ends meet through it.

Pictures of hypeman Yhemo Lee

Source: Instagram

In a podcast interview, Yhemo Lee revealed how these hook-up ladies try to find diverse means of getting paid in addition to the traditional means of cash payment.

Yhemo said that most of these hook-up girls use the opportunity they can get from their customers to clear their pending online bills, after a job well done.

Yhemo also stated that in most cases, these girls charge nothing less than $5000 for a night, the equivalent of N2,302,500 in naira.

Watch the video of Yhemo Lee speaking on Lagos nightclubs and hook-up babes.

Look at how social media users are reacting to Yhemo Lee’s revelation

chu6x:

"This guy has turned second NEDU…….. make una just leave girls alone. The same club you talking about if you go say you nor see women you go just change location onto say women nor they. Both men and women all of una na the same."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Even Gym is now a great spot too."

__chiada:

"If you go to that club and woman no Dey? You no go change go another location? All of una na the same… Wetin you to go club go find? Woman way you just meet, why you Dey carry am go your house? You attract what you are."

tufab:

"Can you clear my Carts. Omo Men dey pay sha!!! Thank God, I don repent…"

jacksparrow263:

"When you people dress up for this podcast thing, is it only women you dress up to go and gossip about?"

sisi_sucre:

"Lord what is this pandemic of grown men talking like kids? Are these your head of the family."

Source: Legit.ng