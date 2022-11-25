Abubakar Abbas is the Kenyan guy who has gone viral for giving people directions in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and he says he got the job by luck

In an exclusive, the young man revealed he is from Mombasa and has a passion for what he does

Abubakar applied for the job, and in September, when he went for the interview, he nearly missed it

Abubakar Abbas is the man who has gone viral on TikTok for giving fans direction at the World Cup in Qatar.

Kenyan man goes viral as Metro Man in Qatar. Photo: metro_man001.

Source: UGC

Abubakar, aka Metro Man, believes there was a greater being at play for him to get to the World Cup.

Metro Man is from Mombasa Kenya

The viral man was living an ordinary life in Mombasa, Kenya, which he cherishes and noted that it's one of the reasons he chose the user name @metro_man001 for his TikTok username.

In September this year, he applied for a security job at the World Cup when he was told about it a day before its deadline.

Abubakar was excited about the interviews he underwent in Nairobi.

Metro Man says God's hand was at play

The viral man disclosed that he almost missed the interview but now believes there was a purpose for him to be at the 2022 World Cup.

"I can say it is God's hand since I was told about the interview a day like today evening and tomorrow was the last day to be interviewed in Nairobi so I had to take the night bus and I thank God I was among those chosen for this."

The man does not take it for granted he got the job.

"I was excited to pass the interview since there are so many people who went for the interview and I do not take it for granted that I was chosen."

He noted that he had always dreamed of going to a foreign country and was already armed with a passport while applying for a security job.

Lady luck smiled on him, and Abubakar got the security job he applied for, but when he got there, he was told he would give fans directions.

"I don't know whether you would consider that a security job, would you? When I came here I knew I was coming as a security officer and what I am doing now is guiding fans and it's part of security wouldn't you think?" he quipped.

He noted that he loved that he went viral but did not expect it because, for one, it was not on the job description

" I am super happy to be in Qatar and my job was to be a security guide to show fans where their buses are and to the Metro."

Metro Man's first day at work

The guy described his first day at work as not fulfilling since it was dull, and he needed to entertain his fans.

"My first day at work, I was bored, and I feel like it was not fulfilling for the fans also, so I found a way to engage them."

The world cup fans finally got the hang of his entertaining ways, and they joined in on the fan.

"On the second day when I said Metro they replied with 'this way' so instead of them going direct to the Metro they would stop for photo ops and since I came here to work and its my passion yet it wasn't in the job description I had to flow with it."

Metro Man popular than Lionel Messi in Qatar?

Most of his fans have likened his popularity to football star Lionel Messi, and he notes that he still could not believe that he was that famous.

"I cannot believe at times that the whole world is looking at me can imagine someone like me. That is just God's work don't you think so then whe I saw that I was going viral I decided to open my account."

He was also awarded for his good work:

Source: TUKO.co.ke