Nigerian lovebirds, who went viral after singer Skiibii surprised them with N400k, have shared an update about the money

The lady who went viral with her boyfriend said she gave her boyfriend N20,000 out of the money

She went on to ask netizens if the money she gave him was appropriate, which has stirred funny reactions

Viral Nigerian lovebirds, who received an unexpected gift of N400,000 from popular singer Skiibii have dropped another video with an update on what happened to the money.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported how Skiibii gave the couple cash after seeing a viral video in which the guy promised to buy his lover a wig because he couldn’t currently afford one as of that then.

Viral couple shares an update on the money singer Skiibii gave them. Credit: @skiibii/ TikTok/(@kelvin_goodnews_)

Source: Instagram

In a new clip, the lady admitted she gave her boyfriend, who created the viral video, N20,000 out of the N400,000.

She then asked netizens if the sum she gave him was appropriate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

”I try now, abi I no try?” she asked.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

velipapi

"She try abeg."

the_hotstew:

"Lol they go soon turn celeb , happy for them."

endylight1:

"The question is if you were given 20k out of 200k, will you be okay. If you can answer this then we moveeeeeeee❤️❤️."

marrzofficial:

"And na your bf them use as picker o na even him account them use. Them don run am street

djopdot_iloveyou:

"Why you no give am 2k ?"

officialmikemore:

"You gv aza man 5% u nor try at all ripper ."

dcyinks:

"How much you give your own mama wey born you ?"

only_1_dunni:

"You really trythe 20k is too much for him self ."

favy__favour:

"You try wella,if you like go use love give your bf all the money ."

Harrysong reveals he housed and fed Skiibii

Do you have an idea of cultism in the Nigerian entertainment industry? Well, an insider, Harrysong, revealed that it actually exists.

Harrysong made the declaration during a recent interview where he admitted that many entertainment practitioners have moved from being humble to being proud.

He cited the example of his former 5Star music colleague, Skiibii, who became rude to him despite staying in his house because he joined a cult group.

Source: Legit.ng