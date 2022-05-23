A local woman had netizens amused after taking to social media to share on the festive occasion of her friend’s car turning a year old

In the Twitter post, @Mkdiala_ wrote that she got balloons and took the vehicle to the car wash to mark the special day

The friends also enjoyed a birthday lunch and online peeps were left with giggles in response to the uncommon gesture

A woman took to social media to share how she celebrated her friend’s car turning a year old.

Online user @Mkdiala_ shared an unexpectedly funny tweet where she disclosed how she honoured the whip’s special milestone.

A lady had Saffas amused at how she honoured her friend's car's one-year milestone. Image: @Mkdiala_/Twitter

Source: UGC

She wrote:

“My friend’s car turns a year old today. We have a whole day dedicated to “birthday ya ngwana” I got balloons, took it to the car wash, and had a photoshoot. Now we out for the birthday lunch.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Saffas were left both baffled and amused by the uncommon gesture and responded with banter and sweet comments on the post:

@ramosweu786 responded:

“So what is the car having for lunch.”

@_umbuyisa wrote:

“This is what I mean when I tell people to always enjoy the little things in life.”

@Cquence87 responded:

“This looks like a cool idea, especially here in RSA. Having your car for over a year without reporting it stolen is a blessing. Happy 1 year Elijah, to many more service intervals and safe road trips.”

@Green_greenly commented:

“This is actually really cute. I might just do the same for your baby.”

@thandomasanabo said:

“I am all for this! Love it.”

@emmshikuku replied:

“Happy blessed birthday car Elijah. Wishing you a life of full tanks and new tyres plus regular servicing and engine checks.”

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi dances happily as she buys new car

Things seem to be looking up for popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, as she recently bought herself a new car.

The single mother of two, who has been battling a tough separation from her estranged husband, Justin Dean, took to her page to share the good news of her car.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the talented dancer posted a video of herself dancing around her SUV.

Source: Legit.ng