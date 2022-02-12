Carol Mack, American rights activist and law professor disclosed that she divorced her husband after nearly four decades in marriage

The retired associate professor at California State University Channel Islands said she discovered her husband was cheating on her

Mack who still had a spark of love in her felt some sort of chemistry with another man who eventually stole her heart at the age of 73

A female septuagenarian has found her true love, finally.

Carol Mack, American rights activist and law professor disclosed that she divorced her husband after nearly four decades of marriage over cheating allegations.

Carol Mack flouts her engagement ring. Photo: Carol H. Mack.

Source: Facebook

The retired associate professor at California State University Channel Islands said she discovered her husband was cheating on her with another woman. She divorced him when she had just celebrated her 70th birthday.

"I didn’t really lose my husband. I kicked him out when I found out he had another woman on the side. And I’ve never looked back," she posted.

Three years after their peaceful divorce, Mack who still had a spark of love in her felt some sort of chemistry with another man who eventually stole her heart at the age of 73.

"Life is so strange. After nearly four decades of marriage, I never expected to be single again at 70. And I certainly didn’t expect to find true love at the age of 73 in the middle of a pandemic! And now this," she revealed.

