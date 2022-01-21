Hannahlee Yoder, a photographer from Georgia, United States, snapped back at an online user after they came after her title as a homemaker

The retaliation was done in a calm and respectful way and highlighted the fulfilment of being a homemaker

Yoder gained love and support from thousands of online users who love to see the calm home that she creates

Hannahlee Yoder, a professional photographer and homemaker from Georgia, sure knows how to stand her ground when it comes to negative comments online. Yoder got some heat after she posted a clip of herself and her husband on social media.

The comment which seemed to attack Yoder's passion for being a homemaker was addressed a few days later in another post. From making sure the kids are happy and healthy to tending to the plants, Yoder in an elegant way proved that being a homemaker is a rich and fulfilling responsibility.

Hannahlee Yoder clapped back in a classy way at a troll who called her out for referring to herself as a 'homemaker'. Image: @thehannahleeyoder

Source: Instagram

Thousands of peeps reacted to the post with homemakers quickly flooding the comments section with support and appreciation for Yoder:

Social media users seem to be on Yoder's side and loved her response

@ayejay087 commented:

"Hannah please, every time I see your videos I just want to hang out with you and let you teach me your ways."

@ashleye923 wrote:

"You don’t need to waste your time on hate comments, you are doing great!"

@southerntradwife added:

"Such a beautiful home and family! You are amazing! God Bless."

@mab2mo replied with:

"What’s wrong with being a homemaker? I’ve been one for 23 years. I have the best life ever!"

@vocation_of_motherhood shared:

"I proudly wear the title of homemaker. I'm making a beautiful, calm, and intentional home environment every day."

@mrsmoxiemrs mentioned:

"Homemaking is a very intentional, beautiful and purposeful thing. Often most of it goes unnoticed."

@dawn83 hilariously added:

"I’m just offended by how nice your house looks with two little ones. Keep rocking it!"

