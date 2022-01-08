A video of a man at a wedding ceremony has got people laughing and dropping opinions on social media

The bride danced away as a group of men sprayed her money with one of them sending dollar bills into the air

A man however through the money drama going on, reached to the back of the dancing bride and took a $100 note

While a joyous bride was dancing away a man made a statement at her wedding by picking up one of the foreign notes being spent on her.

In the video which has made the rounds on social media, the bride was dancing in the midst of some older men who were spraying her money.

A man stood out in particular as he rained $100 notes on the dancing bride. One of the men around took one of the notes but he appeared to drop it moments later.

Nigerians react

shes_spotless:

"Sharp guy "

uniqueplies_studdard:

"The bride self Na ode... instead of her to ignore the music and focus on that $100."

iamtzee:

"That’s big money according to they standards though.

oyin_nails:

"Na close to 55k per paper them dey spray person... Oh lawd!"

awoofthriftng:

"This bride get mind Dey allow the money touch ground oo. I will secure it in my purse."

jyro_gal:

"He dey find him tfare wey he go take go house "

officialdaddymo:

"Omo that’s more than N40,000 ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Baba wan go settle one or two tins"

shugaautos:

"Sapa nice one☝️"

