A US child identified as Jalayne Sutherland rocked an adorable double-breast overcoat with a matching hat looking like that of Queen Elizabeth II for Halloween 2021

Her mum, Katelyn Sutherland, sent the pictures to Buckingham Palace and never expected any reply from Her Majesty

The Queen was amazed by the baby and she sent a letter thanking Katelyn for 'splendid' pictures with an information parcel about royal pets

A US baby, Jalayne Sutherland, has caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth II after dressing up as her for Halloween.

Queen Elizabeth II sends a letter to US child (r) who dressed up as her. Photo: Daily Mail.

As reported by Daily Mail, the toddler added a white wig and string pearls and posed with her family's dog for an extra royal touch.

Her mum, Katelyn, shared the snaps with Buckingham Palace without anticipating a reaction.

Katelyn was shocked when she got a letter back from the Queen's lady.

"We wanted to do something where they could all be included together. We are most definitely fans of the Royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith," Katelyn told the Mirror.

The letter from the palace read:

'The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed. Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit."

"Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalised

In October 2021, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had been hospitalised for preliminary investigations after cancelling a planned trip to Northern Ireland.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the 95-year-old monarch was returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday where she's getting rest as advised by her doctors.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," read part of the spokesperson's statement.

