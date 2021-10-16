Popular Babymama of 2Baba, Pero has reacted to the ongoing drama involving herself and the family of the singer

Pero has been in the spotlight recently for still having a secret relationship with 2Baba despite the singer being legally married to Annie

Pero has shared her thoughts on the lingering back and forth and insisted that the truth will be known someday

Popular 2Baba's babymama, Pero Adeniyi has finally reacted to the lingering marital crisis in the home of the singer.

Pero who has been dragged by many for meddling into the peaceful marital home of 2Baba has penned a heartfelt opinion on the ongoing saga.

Pero reacts to the lingering crisis over 2Baba. Credit: @perosaiyemi_ @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba was widely criticised when Annie alleged that he sneaked into the US to meet Pero and vowed to scatter things before the couples eventually made up.

Pero shared a long statement on the lingering crisis in the music star's home on her Instagram story and declared that the truth would be known someday.

"You are asking me to speak, if I told you my truth would you believe? Would you not poke holes in it? My truth is special to me, those that know me know the truth, that is all that matters."

She continued that:

"Insults and dragging are yet to kill a person, nob today una don dey comment una rubbish, continue to drag like small gen, when hand pain una, una go stop. unbothered."

See the post below:

Reactions

A couple of fans have reacted to Pero's statement.

Read some of the comments captured by Legit.ng below:

Nonye_sylvia:

"All of them signed up for this disrespect!"

Omololu_ireti:

"Thank God for sumbo!!! She is a queen and more."

Goldensyl:

"We know unbothered people when we see them, you are more than Bothered Nnem."

Jemnikiceystore:

"Omo, Annie should have actually Prepared for a day like this …. This was Bound to happen."

Pero Arrived In Abuja same day as 2Baba

Social media was awash when popular 2Baba's babymama Pero landed in Abuja the same day the singer got to the city.

2Baba went to Abuja with his colleagues in the entertainment industry for senate hearing over industry matters.

While Pero seemed to come to visit some of her friends in Abuja but fans felt their being in the city at the same time was more than a coincidence.

Source: Legit.ng