A photographer Adefolarin has shown off how fashionable his grandmother is as he shared some of her outfits on social media

His younger siblings decided to copy their grandma's look and they rocked her beautiful lace outfits and 'geles'

The grandchildren combined their attires with some accessories that left netizens wondering what spurred their grandma's fashion taste

A grandma's lace outfits were experimented on by her granddaughters and her grandson Adefolarin, a photographer, shared it on X (formerly Twitter) which got netizens mesmerised.

A photographer shares a photo of his siblings in their grandma's attires. Image credit: @adefolarinnnn

Adefolarin's sisters checked out their grandma's wardrobe and the attires they took were perfect. They also got flamboyant 'geles' to blend their looks. Their jewellery and sunshades gave them a chic vibe and caused netizens to admire them.

The Gen Zs looked hot and ready for a party as they showed steeze and composure in the photo. Several X users commended their looks and admired how the colours blended seamlessly.

Some people asked Adefolarin to share more of his siblings' photos rocking their grandma's outfits and he promised to drop more.

Reactions as grandkids rock grandma's clothes

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as an X user shares how his siblings rocked their grandma's outfits below:

@AineShaKa commented:

"This is amazing. The colour complexions, each standing out on its own. This is art."

@tobi_laoye reacted:

"This is dope."

@Grachidex asked:

"Grandma wore glasses too?

@adefolarinnnn reacted:

"You don't wanna know."

@photosbyTO said:

"This is beautiful. Give me 17 more!"

@adefolarinnnn replied:

"I might drop more."

@valhalian001 commented:

"Yes please, please drop more, I don follow you make I no miss am."

@dollings_ noted:

"I have been staring at this picture for about 5 minutes, it’s too hard."

@mayy_rhee commented:

"Grandma got steeze."

@Mevix88 reacted:

"Aura wan kpai that sky blue babe."

@SirLeoBDasilva commented:

"This is too good."

@Londonboyer reacted:

"This is eternal drip."

