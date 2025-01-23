South African media personality Kefilwe Mabote made the news after she burnt all her expensive designer clothes

She said that her action was spurred by her decision to give her life to Jesus Christ, and she revealed why she did not give out the items instead

The influencer said that the Bible admonishes Christians not to serve two gods, and her post got Christians talking

South African fashionista and influencer, Kefilwe Mabote, has opened up on the reason she burnt her designer clothes after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

She said that her decision to burn the fashion items came from a place of conviction, and she noted that the Bible describes such items as accursed. The media personality referenced Joshua 7: 13 for context.

Kefilwe Mabote reveals why she burnt her designer clothes. Image credit: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

According to Kefilwe, giving the items away would mean that she was passing on something she no longer stood for. Therefore, she said that her conscience will not allow her to give out something with deep spiritual implications.

Kefilwe Mabote burns her designer clothes

Speaking further on her decision, she said it has taught her that the spiritual realm operates on legalities. Besides, what one allows into one's life can give access to things one may not even realise.

On her Instagram stories, Kefilwe Mabote said that the designer clothes were open doors and burning them meant she has gotten back her spiritual freedom. She added that she did not share the information to condemn anyone but to encourage reflection.

The media personality noted that the journey of deliverance did not come easy but with deep sacrifice, prayer, and fasting for three months.

Kefilwe Mabote shares why she burnt her designer clothes after finding Christ. Image credit: @kafilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

See Kefilwe Mobote's post in the link.

Reactions as Kefilwe Mabote burns designer clothes

Check out some of the reactions as Kefilwe Mabote burnt her designer clothes after giving her life to Christ below:

@isle.ofolives said:

"When you find Christ, you burn your idols. You don't give them away. I understand her perfectly."

@isreal_hairmaster commented:

"Some will mock and laugh, but God saves theose who truly wants to be saved. The secret things belong to God. He reveals some to his children."

@kuddyaina stated:

"Her reasons are valid, if you try to understand without your spiritual cap on. It won’t make sense. May God help us all."

@xo.homebody said:

"Truly this world is deep. Common things are not common in the spiritual realm. I pray we have spiritual eyes to see. God bless her."

@ohyescynthiaaa commented:

"Everyone's journey to spiritual awakening is different, each to their own. I wish her peace."

Lady becomes born again changes wardrobe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady said her life has been transformed since she accepted Jesus Christ as her lord and personal saviour.

The lady shared a video online showing how she used to dress in the past before she had an encounter with Christ

She said God spoke to her to stop wearing earrings and trousers and also to avoid smoking and alcohol completely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng