A bride Chisom Jane caused a buzz on social media after the sneakers she wore on her wedding day went viral

In a video, the bride looked gorgeous in her wedding dress as her friend wondered what she wore on her feet

Many netizens laughed at the bride over her choice of outfit and also hailed her bridesmaids for their interesting dance moves

A bride, Chisom Jane, caught the attention of social media users after a video of her wearing sneakers with her white wedding dress was posted online.

She looked excited in her beautiful outfit and stated that she did not want to stress herself to wear heels which most brides rock on their wedding day.

The bride, Chisom Jane, slays in a wedding dress, rocking sneakers instead of heals. Image credit: chisomjane04

While the bride smiled in the video, one of her friends behind her recorded her white sneakers and wondered what she wore on her feet. The bride continued to smile as the video captured her husband.

Bride holds white, trad wedding same day

The bride, Chisom Jane, revealed that she held her white and traditional wedding on the same day. She looked elegant in her traditional outfit and her bridesmaids turned up for her. They also showed off their dance skills to different songs including that of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Many social media users were excited for the bride and they congratulated her on her special day.

They also noted that the sneakers would help her to move freely without stress. In addition, they applauded the bride for organising her white and traditional wedding on the same day.

Watch the bride's outfit and sneakers below:

The bride's second shared another video of her in a car. See below:

Another video showed the asoebi ladies dancing as they ushered the bride in. See the video below:

Reactions to bride's sneakers on wedding dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a bride wears sneakers on her wedding dress.

@Eze:

"My sister na man you be."

@Ruthie:

"First bride to wear canvas on her wedding day."

@choice_p4l:

"This my plan for wedding shoe for real."

@Zimo lee:

"She is putting on her dancing shoe."

@Dr Ferrari:

"I feel more comfortable wearing heels than sneakers."

@Ujunwa:

"Bigger congratulations dear. You na serious baddie. There's nothing you can't deal with. Sending hugs and followers to you."

@Jenny_Ella:

"I think same day is good. So you'll just rest and know you've done it. Congratulations ma'am."

@Favourite:

"I wore bathroom slippers under my wedding gown. Na only my pastor's wife knew then."

@MJ Momma:

"Same ma, na wetin I go wear I don't want stress."

Bride wears sneakers on wedding day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video had surfaced online in which a bride was captured in a pair of high-top white sneakers on her wedding day.

The now-viral clip sees the beautiful lady in a white ballgown with a flower crown and a veil on her head and the sporty shoes on her feet.

Several internet users have shared their thoughts on the look with many in support of the style and others admitting to doing it as well.

