A Twitter user identified as @ny_ocho recently shared a photo of a sneaker believed to be designed by Nike

The shoes which featured lace designs and a transparent grip underneath were tagged 'Nike Wedding Day' shoes

Several fashion lovers have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the design

Stories of brides rocking sneakers underneath their wedding dresses either in church or at their reception party is common.

Perhaps, this is what has prompted the special design of a pair of bridal sneakers.

Photos of a sneaker and a model in a wedding dress. Credit: @ny_ocho (Twitter), pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

Reportedly designed by Nike, Twitter user, @ny_ocho shared a photo of the bridal sneakers covered in lace and with a transparent grip underneath.

"Nike 'Wedding day'," he captioned.

Check out the post below:

freaky_004:

"Nike “Runaway bride” edition."

fei_tee20:

"Na this shoe Cinderella suppose wear, E no fit commot It's a big Yes for me"

owominireee:

"Definitely. Under my ball dress, I mean why not? That looks fire."

temini_awotunde:

"Once I rock this shoe for wedding na to dey call my husband Alaye."

toun_oreal:

"Not bad for after party."

rhaysniphes:

"Na wetin Cinderella suppose wear be this."

miss_salo:

"This is actually okay inside a very long wedding gown, you can walk and dance freely."

Source: Legit.ng