A bride rocking a pair of sneakers has gone viral on social media as internet users are loving the bold and interesting choice of footwear for her big day.

The beautiful thing about staying true to oneself is the peace of mind and - in this case - the comfort that comes with it.

The bride wore a pair of sneakers at her wedding reception. Photo credit: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Ghanaian beauty, Princess Jasmine got married to the love of her like in a lovely wedding ceremony.

And when it came to the wedding reception, she stepped out looking quite different from a regular bride.

While most ladies opt for heeled shoes for both church and reception, this fun bride went for something quite different and very sporty - sneakers.

In a video shared by @live_weddings_with_kwaku, the gorgeous bride rocked a pair of white and gold sneakers under her long-sleeved dress with a peekaboo cutout neckline.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

aramimzy:

"Brides are evolving. No longer stressing themselves with heels."

dmbracelets:

"The bride is someone like me. Who says it is a must to wear heels, I love❤️ this."

debbieola2:

"She wan dance ni Abeg."

weird.peace:

"Omo nobody can stress her oo. Comfortability first."

ankarafabric_vendor:

"Sneakers? they don't want stress."

Bride goes barefaced for her wedding

While many brides often go out of their way to ensure that everything about their look ranging from their hair down to the shoes on their feet is perfect, there are those who aren't the least bit bothered.

A lady who recently got married in Ogun state has become a viral sensation for how she appeared on her wedding day.

While most ladies often rock makeup and wear expensive hairdos, this bride cared for neither of these things.

In a post shared by Instablog9ja, the lady got married to the love of her life rocking a plain white, high collar ball dress with a bejewelled headwrap.

Bride rocks suit on her wedding day

A bride's decision to rock a white pantsuit on her wedding day has sparked mixed reactions amongst fashion lovers on social media.

For many brides, a flirty look is often the popular choice especially when it comes to wedding reception dresses.

In a video shared by @asoebi_styles, the couple is seen walking into what is presumably their wedding reception, holding hands.

While the groom is dressed in a white tuxedo with black pants, his glowing bride ditches the conventional bridal look as she spots an all-white pantsuit, with a veil attached to her hair.

