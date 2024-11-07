As the Miss Universe beauty pageant is set to hold in a week, Chidimma Adetshina showed off her Nigerian side in her cultural attire

She looked gorgeous as she spoke about her Nigerian root and she shared what comes to her mind when she wears the attire

The beauty queen revealed that she wore the outfit at the Miss Universe dinner night and she emphasized on the beauty of cultural diversity

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina looked stunning in her Nigerian attire as she attended the Miss Universe 2024 dinner event.

Chidimma Adetshina looks stunning in her Nigerian cultural outfit at Miss Universe 2024. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa

The Nigerian representative at the global event said she was proud to display her roots. She noted that she wore the outfit as a reminder that no matter where she goes, her roots remain the same.

Chidimma said that her culture is her foundation and she would stand proud of who she is. The beauty queen also asked her fans to celebrate with her, not just her Nigerian heritage but the beauty of cultural diversity that brings her people together.

Her fans praised her look and commended her stylist. They also wished that she would win the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which would be held on November 16, in Mexico.

See Chidimma Adetshina's outfit below:

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's Nigerian outfit at Miss Universe 2024 below:

@ofentses:

"Also your hair… whoever is responsible for laying you guys’s hair is doing a fantastic job. I was worried about the MU stylists not getting it right with our African queens with hair and make up. But they are doing a great job. Look at you!"

@luxemiah:

"I’m so happy now and remember Nigeria is always prepared."

@babmahlasela:

"As she reigns. You will become the first Miss Universe to come from Nigeria, I don't prophesy that, I manifest it."

@symply_tacha:

"A True Nigerian QUEEN!"

@jerry_vester:

"See as person fine!"

@storytimewithblessing_:

"You so Nigeria like, just look at the beauty, African Queen, So cutie, So demure, and So special."

@adenekancovenant:

"She's a pure black goddess."

Chidimma Adetshina rocks gorgeous Independence Day outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma had shared how she feels as the country marks its 64th Independence Day celebration.

The beauty queen noted that beyond celebrating our freedom as a nation, we are also celebrating our unity and harmony.

She rocked a classy white traditional outfit which she blended with stylish 'gele' and got accolades from her fans.

