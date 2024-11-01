Media personality Toke Makinwa has built her brand around her impeccable fashion sense which has gotten her accolades over the years

Whenever she turns up for occasions, she makes fashion statements with her incredible designs

Legit.ng assesses some of the times Toke has impressed her fans with her show-stopping outfits and the accessories she rocked with them

Presenter Toke Makinwa is known for her exquisite fashion taste and has often trended to give her fans some style inspiration.

Toke Makinwa looks gorgeous in her dresses as she prepares for her 40th birthday. Image credit: @tokemakinwa

It is no news that the 39-year-old has an eye for luxurious outfits and she knows how to combine her colours appropriately.

In this article, Legit.ng checks out some of the times the fashion icon impressed her fans with her gorgeous designs and left them breathless.

1. Toke slays in ocean-themed outfit

The presenter gave her fans something to talk about as she turned up for the Lagos Fashion Week in an ocean-themed dress.

She looked dazzling in the revealing attire which exposed her legs and had her fans hailing her. This would not be the first time the beautiful media personality would be rocking such a creative outfit as it has become her trademark to mesmerise her fans with her stylish designs.

2. Toke turns heads in Lanre DaSilva's design

The On-Air-Personality rocked a black and gold dress as she prepared for her 40th birthday on November 3, 2024.

She glowed in the sleeveless attire made by fashion designer Lanre DaSilva. According to Toke, she is stepping into her season. This made her fans admit that the fashionista would disturb social media with her gorgeous attires on her special day.

3. Toke slays in stylish white dress

The style icon had her Thanksgiving party on Sunday, October 20, and she rocked a glamorous white attire that left her fans awestruck.

Several social media users praised look and commended her for her hard work and journey so far in the industry.

Toke captioned her beautiful photos on her Instagram page:

"You have given me so much beauty for ashes and crowned my head with so much glory. My cup is running over."

She also thanked her stylist @bridalaccent for making the outfit for her. According to Toke, she found a sister in the fashion entrepreneur.

4. Toke glows in classy traditional outfit

Toke kept her English-themed outfits aside and rocked an elegant traditional outfit that dazzled her fans.

She combined her attire with 'gele' and thanked God for steadily showing up for her. The fashion icon affirmed that God is not a man and thanked Him for yesterday, today, and forever.

5. Toke rocks exquisite dress

The presenter rocked a magnificent dress as she expressed gratitude for having an amazing season with Showmax and for hosting shows for the brand. She was grateful to God and her team for an intense five months of hard work. She also thanked her family and friends and quoted a Bible passage.

Toke captioned her photos:

"My season of gratitude. I’ve had the most intense 5 months, filming 5 different movies and flying in and out of Abuja weekly to host the Buzz on @showmaxnaija it’s been so exciting. Amos 9:13-15 (MSG) this is my story. It’s been God, it’s been a team of people who have crazy believe in me, and it’s been a great support system in family and incredible friends."

