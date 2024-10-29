Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage is one gorgeous fashionista who loves to look stunning in whatever she wears

She recently stepped out for an occasion rocking a designer outfit and accessories, and she flaunted them in a video

Fans of the singer were in awe of her beautiful looks; however, they shared how she could have looked more glamorous

Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage got her fans talking after she turned up for an event wearing a Gucci top and shorts with a red designer bag worth N7.8m.

Tiwa Savage looks stunning in her designer outfit. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She noted that her Gucci outfit costs her N4.6m while her red Prada shoes took N1.9m from her bank account.

In a video shared by @lagospaparazzi on Instagram, the 44-year-old songstress accessorised her attire with diamond neck chains.

Speaking about her skin care routine, the beautiful mother of one said that they are long. In addition, she said her travel destination is Los Angeles, United States.

Her fans were impressed with her look and noted how buoyant she was to be able to afford the designer items. They also wished they could live her kind of lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's designer outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's expensive look below:

@daydablaky1:

"With some good designer sneakers would have been better."

@laladontsnooze:

"Some people are just blessed normal normal. Because I no understand again."

@olori_zee:

"When I catch her stylist! When I catch her stylist."

@bae_treasure_:

"She is beautiful."

@ebony_saphaire:

"Omo! This life sha. Some people need to repeat it cos I don't understand why we're forgotten completely."

@ella_elle111:

"Money na water."

@xuccessful_vivian101:

"Tiwa for a reason."

Tiwa Savage rocks trendy outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no gainsaying that Tiwa Savage is a fashionista and loves to explore different trendy styles.

She took her desire to be stylish to another level as she combined different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.

The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng