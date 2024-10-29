A hair vendor Amanda Chisom has spoken about how individuals can identify quality hair from fake

She also spoke about her love for BBNaija's Kassia and Victoria and how she would like to collaborate with them

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also shared some of the challenges she faces and the highlights of her job as a hair vendor

Hair entrepreneur and founder of LeTon Hairs, Amanda Chisom, has opened up on the types of artificial hair and how she sought them to ensure she delivers the best to her clients.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she spoke about how she intends to work with former BBNaija reality show housemates Kassia Sule and Victoria Onyenwere.

The hair vendor also opened up on some of the tough moments of her career, among other issues.

Amanda Chisom shares types of hair

According to the hair entrepreneur, there are five types of hair, and she revealed what makes them unique.

"I had to learn the different styles of hair to know the difference in their qualities. There are five types of hair. There is baby thin hair from babies or young adults; raw hair from donors; virgin hair that fell out from cuticles which were gathered and processed. Also, there is Remy processed human hair. The quality of the Remy hair is not as perfect as the virgin or baby team hair. We also have the synthetic hair. They are made from fibre to look like human hair, which is more common."

Speaking on how her desire to work with Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard housemates Kassia and Victoria can boost her brand, she said:

"I love Kassia and Victoria's sisterhood. I have not made contact with them, but I would like to work with them. It will give my brand some exposure."

Amanda shares her highlights as hair vendor

The hair entrepreneur also spoke about the highlights of her career as a vendor. In her words:

"The highlights for me is that I love to see women look their best. I am happy about being a part of what will make women feel more confident in herself."

Furthermore, she opened up on some of the tough moments she faces as she ensures that she satisfies her customers.

"The problem is getting the right hair because you can place order for good hair and another will be delivered to you. This will make customers to feel cheated. Also, we have to deal with the exchange rate and human hair has become very expensive for the average woman. We also have the problem of sorting which hair is original and not. That is why I travel to the countries to sort the hair myself. Also, convincing people to use our product and get more visibility is a challenge for me."

