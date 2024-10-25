A Nigerian woman who got married early has come out to narrate her experiences for young people to learn from her

The woman said she got married at the age of 18 and that immediately after that, all her dreams disappeared

Her dream was to become a teacher but she was not able to achieve that because her parents were poor and they married her off

The touching story of a Nigerian woman who got married at the age of 18 has gone viral online.

The woman narrated her story in detail during a video interview with the roving storyteller Lucky Udu.

The woman said she got married at the age of 18. Photo credit: Facebook/Lucky Udu.

According to Chidimma Otti, her parents married her off at the age of 18.

She said the reason for her early marriage was because her parents were too poor to allow her to continue going to school.

After Chidimma got married, she said she faced the challenge of childlessness as she stayed for three years without conceiving.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions to Chidimma's story

Versatile C Barika said:

"Getting married early did not affect your dream. Getting married to the wrong man did. There are so many of our parents that got married that early and worked their way to growth together and we are products of their union."

Anetom Tennyson said:

"My mother lost her parent at early age and got married at the age of 18 and she still attended school and retired as a teacher.. I will give the credit to my dad who loves education and also my mother she never allowed her ambitions to die."

OgaAgent1 said:

"It’s well! I regret not knowing my biological father until I was 30 years old and before my mother and I could make moves to go in search of my biological father he had passed away. Today it’s hard for me to be accepted by my step elder siblings and this is 3 years plus."

Source: Legit.ng