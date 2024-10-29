Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke has admonished people who wear fake outfits to put an end to it

Some netizens were not comfortable with his advice, and they asked him to speak to his uncles in position of power to make the economy better for the masses

Adewale stated that if the people cannot afford the original outfits, they should go for products within their tax bracket, and his tweet sparked further reactions

Adewale Adeleke, the brother of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has called out some people who wear fake designer outfits.

Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke advises people against wearing fake clothes.

According to Adewale, one can tell the fake from the original designs. His tweet gathered several reactions especially from an X user Da Simpson who asked him to speak to his uncles occupying political offices to make the country's economy better.

He stated that the politicians' actions would make local products thrive and they would not need to buy fake products. However, Adewale noted that it was not compulsory that they should wear expensive outfits and advised them to wear what was within their tax brackets because there was no shame in it.

Da Simpson noted that it was the fake product that his tax bracket could afford. However, another netizen Walex Dee asked Adewale to give money to those who wear fake products so that they can purchase the original ones.

See Adewale Adeleke tweet and the replies below:

Reactions to Adewale Adeleke's fake products' tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Adewale Adeleke's tweet below:

@rawlings_enans:

"No vex na wetin my money fit afford."

@oluwatobirotim4:

"Straight bullets meet Wizkid."

@estimojehl:

"See yourself, a well grown old man, complaining about what other people wear. Omo, na stone dem suppose stone you."

@timmyrasta:

"The human need to belong even when you aren’t there leave them to buy the ones they want to buy."

@iAmJayPlatt:

"Chairman, wetin man go do?"

