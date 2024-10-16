The rate at which Nigerian brands get patronage from celebrities has been remarkable over the years, and the reasons are not far-fetched

Nollywood actress Jane Obi spoke about what made it possible for local brands to compete with their foreign counterparts

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also shared some fashion items that do not fascinate her, among other issues

Nollywood actress Jane Obi has shared how being open-minded affects her fashion sense. She is also delighted that Nigerian brands now have celebrities patronising them with pride.

Actress Jane Obi speaks about the level of patronage Nigerian designers now have. Image credit: @meetjaneobi

Source: Instagram

The movie star stated that several Nigerians now patronise local designers because they saw the need to promote the Nigerian culture with fabrics. Besides, she said wearing English outfits was not what some people desired, compared to traditional attire.

She also disclosed other interesting details about herself in this chat with Legit.ng.

Jane Obi speaks on Nigerian designers

The beautiful actress disclosed the reasons Nigerian designers have gotten more patronage than before.

"People are becoming more African, original, and aware of themselves. Gone are the days when people just wanted to wear English outfits. People now flaunt Nigerian brands with pride because they see the need to promote our culture. It is going to get better."

Jane Obi's take on waist chains

The role interpreter also spoke about some of the fashion items she cannot be caught wearing:

"I am an open-minded person. I like to explore but I am not a fan of waist chains and belly rings. Aside that, I try the fashion items I see, as far as it is not exposing or revealing."

Jane Obi speaks about corset dresses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jane Obi loves to dress elegantly and being simple does it for her, and this makes her find it difficult to be a fan of tight corset dresses.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke about how she often gets costumes on movie sets that do not tally with her character.

She further revealed her fashion plans and other projects she is working on that her fans should expect from her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

