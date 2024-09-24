Mixed reactions have greeted a video from the get-together of young girls who are members of the "Expensive Ladies" group

The female members of the association all wore matching yellow tops and had their ID cards on them

Some ladies funnily asked for a guide on how they could join the group, while others trolled the young girls

A group of Nigerian girls have become viral sensations for creating the "Expensive Ladies" association.

A member of the group, @agbekecollection23, shared a clip from their party on TikTok and got people talking.

The group is made up of young girls. Photo Credit: @agbekecollection23

At the party venue, a banner with the words "Expensive Ladies" was attached to a canopy. Pictures of three executives of the associations were on the banner.

The camera panned around to show the waste bins, iron pots, and other gifts believed to be for association members.

The clip, taken in daylight, showed the girls hanging out at the same venue at night. The girls wore matching yellow shirts and had ID cards. The girls made faces for the camera as it panned in their direction. @agbekecollection23's video has amassed over 677k views online.

The video amused netiens

Michy_Autos🚘🛻 said:

"How much is form I wan join pls don’t tell me noo ….na that chair lady pyjamas for banner gangan dey give me signal say make I no miss this expensive club….i must get from this baskets&pot."

Probity Pro Place P3 said:

"Make I kuku join egbe Emere instead of una mumu egbe. Ashiere gbogbo."

Moyinoluwa said:

"In Jennifer voice(funke akindele): Gbogbo ona ni hun o gba lati di bigzz girl, cause I gats belong 😔😂."

NailedbyMO said:

"Please how can I join? I'm serious."

🧏🏻‍♀️CALL ME PINK BONNET🎀👍 said:

"Na only vegetable I Dey see 😫I no see meat 🍖 or fish."

Ajokevent said:

"Naso wan girl wan put me for this kain group emi odindin graduate."

iamtosan said:

"I won join but I don't think I can meet their criterias cus eeeh... Expensive ladies."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that TV host Jessica had endorsed the Stingy Men Association and given four reasons for her endorsement.

Association of Divorced Women welcome new members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Association of Divorced Nigerian Women had celebrated the initiation of new members.

An X user, identified as Abdullah Ayofele, shared the clip on the social media platform, saying it happened in Port Harcourt. Ayofele captioned the video thus:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala. Group of Divorced Women celebrating initiation of New members in what they called.. "End Of An Error" and live a free life in Port Harcourt. Slogan of the Association .. "I do, I did, and I'm done"...... lolz."

