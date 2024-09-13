A lady proved her ability to bear pain as she asked her fashion designer to make a corset dress for her

The flashy outfit exposed her bosoms and gripped her body, however, it was too tight for her to move freely with it

Some netizens expressed worry about the lady and they debated whether she was breathing comfortably

A lady had netizens talking about her as a video of her rocking a tight corset dress was posted online. The green outfit was designed with a stylish hand that crossed her shoulders.

After she wore the dress, she held her body as she struggled to breathe. She stirred at the outfit and also looked into the camera with displeasure.

Her bosoms were on display as she walked in the tight corset dress made by @abikssignature on TikTok.

As she tried to sit, she felt a heavy discomfort that made her blink her eyes. She also used her hands to tap her thighs in a bid to bear the pain.

However, she tried to maintain steeze and composure in the outfit that she wore to the wedding of actor Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, and his wife Tayo on August 31.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the lady's tight corset dress below:

@herniolah4:

"I think she's still breathing for now but the next minute is not assured because eleyi po o."

@tyoppy_1010:

"Kilodee th, sha don’t have ominiscolokala."

@everest_wendy:

"My God... What is with you ladies with corsets... Breath heavenly sis."

@trendypoint_rtw:

"Can't all these cups be made to size?"

@aodukoya:

"Sogun laye nii, let the youths breathe."

@olami_bayo:

"This wahala no too much."

@mariahadetola:

"God forbid, for wetin na."

@nikky_owokoya:

"Breathlessly painstaking."

@tubidems:

"This life no hard na."

@akintunde_bunmi:

"What is this kind of dress?"

