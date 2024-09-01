Actor Yhemo Lee's wedding had the attention of social media users for various reasons as videos were posted online

Aside from the outfits of the couple and how his friends hyped him as he tied the nuptial knot with his wife, Tayo, the money sprayed also made the news

Some Ghana-Must-Go bags were filled with money and carried into the event hall which ignited comments from netizens

The wedding of Nollywood actor, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, and his bride, Tayo, made the trends for different reasons.

Yhemo Lee's wedding attracts reactions as netizens spot bags of money at the hall. Image credit: @yhemo_lee, @asoebi_styles

While some people spoke about the couple's outfits, others focused on the decoration of the hall.

However, one feature that stood out in the wedding was the Ghana-Must-Go bags carried into the front of the hall.

In the video shared by @asoebi_styles, bundles of cash were inside and ready to the sprayed on the celebrants. The luxurious behaviour sparked a debate among netizens.

Some people noted that the wedding of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, did not have such side attractions. Others said the government may not understand the tough economic situation in the country when they watch the happenings at Yhemo Lee's wedding.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Yhemo Lee's wedding video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the Ghana-Must-Go money bag. See some of the comments below:

@_hadejoke:

"Dem no do reach like this for Davido wedding sef."

@miss_noverah:

"How government want take believe say the poor masses are suffering."

@den_re_le:

"You can’t make legit money and be spending like this sha."

@makinwaosukoya:

"Abi una dey use style launder money?"

@official_preciouss:

"Tinubu go say his tenure better pass Buhari."

@hollar_peju:

"Ajitu self no fit bring 5bags at a time. tylover24."

@olorunisola_apt:

"Where una dey see money. God when."

Yhemo Lee shares pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee was preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and had released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans.

The actor and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed.

Their wedding was expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and their fans could not wait for it to be held.

Source: Legit.ng